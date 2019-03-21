Arvind Kejriwal's Holi #Throwback Pic From IIT Days. Can You Spot Him?

In the picture, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal was seen marching along with a boisterous group of students on Holi.

All India | Edited by | Updated: March 21, 2019 15:10 IST
The image, circa 1986, was shared by his batchmate Rajeev Saraf, who is now an entrepreneur.


New Delhi: 

A throwback picture of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal celebrating Holi when he was a student at IIT Kharagpur is going viral on Twitter. The image, circa 1986, was shared by his batchmate Rajeev Saraf, who is now an entrepreneur.

In the picture, Mr Kejriwal was seen marching along with a boisterous group of students on Holi. However, it was hard to spot Mr Kejriwal, the strapping teenager who was dressed in brown trousers and a half selves shirt in the pic, had it not been for the chief minister himself unravelling the puzzle.

It was only after journalist put the question to Mr Kejriwal about the picture that the Delhi chief minister responded. Mr Kejriwal said he was the one in the front, wearing brown trousers.

However, the minister was soon flooded with responses from alert Twitterati. We take a look at some of the interesting ones.

An almuni of IIT Kharagpur, Mr Kejriwal completed his B. Tech in mechanical engineering in 1989. He was selected for the Indian Revenue Service in 1993. He is the current and 7th Chief Minister of Delhi since February 2015. Previously he worked in the Indian Revenue Service as a Joint Commissioner of Income Tax in New Delhi.

He was one of the politicians who decided not to celebrate Holi today as a mark of respect to the CRPF soldiers who were killed in the Pulwama terror attack.



Get the latest election news, live updates and election schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on ndtv.com/elections. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the 2019 Indian general elections.

