Arvind Kejriwal's Cartoon Jab At Rivals In Row Over 'Separatist' Remarks

Kumar Vishwas video row: Arvind Kejriwal claimed all parties have united against AAP

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal - labelled a terrorist by the BJP and the Congress over allegations he made separatist comments - hit back with a cheeky cartoon Friday afternoon that showed a meek-looking AAP boss targeted by guns 'firing' at him as he holds out a book titled 'schools'.

The guns are stuffed into the mouths of his critics, one of whom (who cannot be identified) is pointing at him and shouting: "Oh my god! Look at that strange weapon this terrorist is carrying!"

The first three guns are 'firing' the phrases 'goli', 'sa***n', and 'gaddaron!'

Earlier today Mr Kejriwal lashed out at the allegations, calling them "comedy" and describing himself as the "world's sweetest terrorist... who provides schools, hospitals, electricity, roads, water".

"They have all ganged up against me and they are calling me a terrorist. It is comedy - it is a laughing matter. If that is the case, then why doesn't (Prime Minister Narendra) Modiji arrest me?"

The AAP chief has been attacked ahead of Sunday's Punjab election after a video of Kumar Vishwas (a former party leader) claiming Mr Kejriwal spoke about being Prime Minister of a separate state.

The party has slammed Mr Vishwas' remarks as "malicious, unfounded, fabricated and inflammatory".

Spokesperson Raghav Chadha said the allegations were "redolent of promoting hatred, ill-will, feeling of hostility in society and in particular against the Aam Aadmi Party..."

The Election Commission initially banned the video but announced a controversial U-turn Thursday, on which day Prime Minister Modi referred to Mr Vishwas' allegations at an election rally in Punjab.

Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Channi, who has used the video to hit back after the AAP's counter-attack of his "UP, Bihar, Delhi de bhaiye" remark, has called for a formal inquiry into the U-turn.

Punjab votes for a new government on Sunday with results due March 10.