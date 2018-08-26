Arvind Kejriwal Visits Sheila Dikshit To Enquire About Her Health

Sheila Dixit is expected to leave for France for her aortic valve replacement surgery (File photo)

Delhi Chief Minster Arvind Kejriwal visited his predecessor Sheila Dikshit on Sunday at her residence. The 80-year-old former chief minister of Delhi is suffering from heart ailment and is scheduled to undergo surgery soon.

Mr Kejriwal tweeted, "Visited Mrs Sheila Dikshit to enquire about her health. She has a cardio problem and will undergo surgery soon. I pray for her good health."

Mrs Dikshit is expected to leave for France for her aortic valve replacement surgery. The Delhi government had formed a four-member committee to expedite her travel and treatment abroad.

Earlier this month, Mrs Dikshit in her letter to the Chief Minister had said that doctors treating her at Fortis Escorts Heart Institute in the capital have advised that she undergoes the surgery at University Hospital in Lille in France.

The three-time chief minister who had governed Delhi till 2014 when she was defeated by AAP, had welcomed the Supreme Court judgement in the power tussle between Delhi government and the Lieutenant-Governor saying "What Supreme Court has said is very clear. As per the Constitution, Delhi is not a state, it is a Union Territory. If the Delhi government and governor don't work together then the city will face problems." Supreme Court had said that the Lieutenant-Governor "should not act in a mechanical manner and stall decisions of the Delhi cabinet."

Sheila Dikshit had undergone an angioplasty procedure in 2012 during her third stint as chief minister of Delhi.