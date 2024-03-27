Arvind Kejriwal Unwell In Probe Agency Custody, Wife Says Sugar Level Down

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, who has been in the custody of the Enforcement Directorate in connection with the alleged liquor scam, is unwell. The 55-year-old is a diabetic and his blood sugar has been fluctuating, his wife Sunita Kejriwal has said after a meeting with him.

Sources have said Mr Kejriwal's blood sugar had dropped to the dangerously low level of 46.

I met Arvind-ji in jail last evening," Mrs Kejriwal said at a press conference, which was posted on X, formerly Twitter, by the Aam Aadmi Party. "He has diabetes and his sugar level is not going well," she added.

Mr Kejriwal was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate on Thursday. The agency has accused him of conspiracy. Mr Kejriwal, the agency has alleged, is the key conspirator of the scam in collusion with his ministers and leaders of his party.

In the video, Mrs Kejriwal reiterated a point that AAP makes frequently – that despite multiple raids at the home of party leaders and Mr Kejriwal, the agency has been unable to find the huge sums of money theb party has allegedly taken.

"They found only Rs 73,000 from our home," she remarked, begfore making a big announcement. Mr Kejriwal, she said, would reveal in court tomorrow the whereabouts of the money.

Mr Kejriwal was arrested after he skipped summons for questioning for a ninth time and the Delhi High Court refused to grant him protection from arrest. Mr Kejriwal is the first sitting Chief Minister to be arrested in recent times.

