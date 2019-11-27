Arvind Kejriwal Unlikely To Attend Swearing-In Of Uddhav Thackeray

Uddhav Thackeray would be would be taking over as the chief minister of Maharashtra on Thursday

Delhi Chief Minister and AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal is unlikely to attend the swearing-in ceremony of Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray as the Chief Minister of Maharashtra on Thursday, sources said today.

"Kejriwal will not be able to attend the swearing in ceremony in Maharashtra due to prior engagements tomorrow," an official in the chief minister's office said.

Mr Thackeray would be taking over as the chief minister more than a month after results of the Maharashtra Assembly elections were declared on October 24.

