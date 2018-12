Show Sahara-Birla, Rafale Files, Will Be Enough To Jail You: AAP To PM

Arvind Kejriwal accused BJP and Congress of not doing any work in 70 years

In a jibe at the BJP government for scanning 400 files of the Delhi government to find irregularities, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday dared Prime Minister Narendra Modi to show four files of the Centre, including those of Sahara-Birla and Rafale.

Addressing the National Council Meeting of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Mr Kejriwal also said through repeated examinations and scanning, PM Modi gave the AAP government in Delhi a certificate of honesty.

"The Centre took and examined our 400 files to find irregularities, but could not find any. PM Modi himself gave us a certificate of honesty. I always say if PM Modi shows us four of his files, he will end up landing in jail," Mr Kejriwal said.

"You took our 400 files, show us Sahara-Birla and Rafale files and we can send you to jail with just these two files," he challenged Modi.

He said that the BJP in the past four years has not left any stone unturned to ensure that the AAP government could not perform.

"I don't see anywhere in the country or in the world that a Chief Minister elected by the people could not even transfer a peon working under him. The Centre holds the power to transfer the officers but we have been asked to make them work. The public has voted for us, but powers are with the Centre."

He said that the Central government posted the worst officers in the education and health departments, soon after the two departments started doing good work.

"But Manish (Sisodia) and Satyendar (Jain) ensured that these officers worked. Only we know how we handled the dictatorship of the Centre. They also used all possible agencies against us including the police and CBI to humiliate us," Mr Kejriwal said, adding that the Centre also used the Income Tax department and the ED against them.

Mr Kejriwal added that the work done by the party and the government in Delhi was no less than a miracle.

"The Delhi government, which is going to complete four years soon, has done some work which the other political parties were not able to do even after being in power for 15-20 years. The BJP is in power for past 22 years in Gujarat, compare the government schools in the state with that of Delhi. The work the Congress and the BJP could not do in 70 years, we have done in just three years."

Mr Kejriwal said that the nation can become number one in the world if a good party comes to power at the Centre.

He said the formation of the party was not an end to the revolution.

"Our fight will continue and we should be ready to dedicate ourselves to the nation and the cause. The challenge before us is big," he added.