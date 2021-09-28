Arvind Kejriwal To Make 'Big Announcements' During 2-Day Visit To Punjab: AAP

Arvind Kejriwal will visit Ludhiana tomorrow, hold a meeting with traders there, AAP said on Twitter

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will embark on a two-day trip to Punjab during which he will make "big announcements", the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) said on Tuesday.

Arvind Kejriwal will visit Ludhiana on Wednesday and hold a meeting with traders there, the party said on Twitter.

"Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will go on a two-day Punjab tour. He will visit Ludhiana tomorrow and meet traders. Mr Kejriwal will hold a press conference on September 30. Will make big announcements in it," the AAP said in a tweet in Hindi.

AAP's Punjab co-incharge Raghav Chadha also said that Mr Kejriwal will make big announcements.

"Chief Minister of Delhi @ArvindKejriwal will be on a two day visit to Punjab, starting tomorrow. Stay tuned for big announcements," he tweeted.



(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)