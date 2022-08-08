'What Is Wrong With Free Education', Arvind Kejriwal Asks Centre

Coming down heavily at PM Modi and the Centre over the "free revdi" remark, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal slammed the union government for waiving off debts "worth Rs 10 lakh crore" of those he alleged were close to the government. A law should be brought in to declare this treason and all those involved should be sent behind bars, he fumed.

Accusing BJP of 'dostvad' (favouring friends) and Congress of 'parivarvad' (dynastic), the Aam Aadmi Party chief said his party is trying to usher 'Bharatvaad' (Indianness).

Mr Kejriwal said why should only ministers get free electricity and not ordinary citizens. "What's wrong in providing free water, free education?" he asked, and attacked the Centre for calling them freebies while waiving on massive corporate debts.