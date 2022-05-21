Arvind Kejriwal Takes KCR On Tour Of Delhi's 'World-Famous Schools'

KCR will meet different political party leaders in the national capital.

After his meeting with Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav earlier today, Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao accompanied Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on a tour of Delhi's government schools.

"Visiting the world-famous schools of the Delhi Government along with Hon'ble CM of Telangana Shri K. Chandrashekhar Rao," Mr Kejriwal tweeted along with a short live broadcast where he can be seen briefing Mr Rao on the number of schools and total student enrollment numbers.

Hon'ble CM of Delhi Shri @ArvindKejriwal visiting Delhi Government's world-class Mohalla Clinics along with Hon'ble CM of Telangana Shri K. Chandrashekhar Rao | LIVE https://t.co/K13ZOqaemt — AAP (@AamAadmiParty) May 21, 2022

KCR, as Rao is popularly known, is in Delhi as part of his tour to attend national-level political and social programmes, official sources said.

As part of the visit, the Chief Minister will meet political, media and economic experts and he will extend help to the families of the fallen soldiers who sacrificed their lives for the country, an official release said.

He will also meet the bereaved families of farmers who died during the "fight for farmers' rights" against the Centre.

As per the tour schedule, he will meet different political party leaders in the national capital, besides interacting with noted experts to discuss the country's economic conditions.

He will hold meetings with noted national journalists as well.

On May 22 afternoon, the Chief Minister will take up his Chandigarh tour. As announced earlier, he will console 600 families of farmers who laid down their lives during the nationwide farmers' agitation against the then contentious farm laws.

As financial assistance, he will distribute Rs 3 lakh to each family. The cheque distribution will be taken up along with his counterparts of Delhi and Punjab, Arvind Kejriwal and Bhagwant Mann respectively, the release said.

The assistance will be given to the farmers' families belonging to Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Delhi.