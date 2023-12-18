Arvind Kejriwal Summoned By Probe Agency On Thursday In Liquor Policy Case

Arvind Kejriwal is the Chief Minister of Delhi and National Convener of the ruling AAP (FIle).

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has been summoned by the Enforcement Directorate for questioning in the liquor policy case. Mr Kejriwal has been called in on Thursday. This is the second time the central agency has summoned the Aam Aadmi Party boss; the first was on November 2. Mr Kejriwal had skipped that summons, opting instead to campaign for his party in Madhya Pradesh.

The AAP leader then wrote to the ED to say he could not attend as he was busy campaigning for the election in Madhya Pradesh. Amid speculation he could be arrested on that day, Mr Kejriwal had also called the summons "illegal" and "politically motivated", and demanded it be withdrawn.

"The summons does not specify whether I am being summoned as an individual, or in my capacity as Chief Minister of Delhi, or as the National Convener of AAP," he wrote to the central agency.

Mr Kejriwal and his party slammed what they called "a fishing and roving inquiry".

An individual can skip a summons thrice, after which the agency can secure a non-bailable warrant.

The Delhi liquor case refers to allegations that the AAP government's revamped alcohol sales policy of 2022 for the national capital allowed it to receive crores of rupees in kickbacks from cartels, and that this money was channelled into funding the party's election expenses in Goa and other states.

Specifically, both the ED and the Central Bureau of Investigation have alleged the policy allowed cartelisation and favoured certain dealers, who paid bribes for liquor sale licenses.

The AAP has strongly refuted all charges.

Mr Kejriwal's former deputy, Manish Sisodia, and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh have both been arrested in connection with this case. Mr Sisodia was arrested in February and Mr Singh in October.

Last month Mr Singh made a sensational claim, declaring, "A big conspiracy is being devised to frame Arvind Kejriwal." He did not identify the conspirators but it was seen as a warning against the ruling BJP, which the opposition claims uses central agencies to target and harass rivals before elections.

The 2024 Lok Sabha election is around three months away, as are polls in Andhra Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh, Odisha, Sikkim, Haryana, Maharashtra, Jharkhand and, potentially, Jammu and Kashmir.