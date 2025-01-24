AAP vs BJP Over Punjab Cops' Security Cover For Arvind Kejriwal

The Aam Aadmi Party and the Bharatiya Janata Party went head-to-head Friday with the Delhi Assembly election less than two weeks away. The clash, though, wasn't over public infrastructure, education, health services, or cost of living in the national capital; it was over the Punjab Police withdrawing additional security cover for AAP boss Arvind Kejriwal.

The police force from the neighbouring state - which is also ruled by the AAP - had been providing the ex-Chief Minister with a security detail, in addition to that from Delhi Police.

But it withdrawn last night after Delhi cops complained to the Election Commission. "Following directions from Delhi Police and Election Commission, we have withdrawn..." Punjab Police chief Gaurav Yadav said, adding details of any threats would be shared with his Delhi counterparts.

Arvind Kejriwal is assigned a Z+ protection detail, which consists of 63 security officers, including a pilot, escort teams, an inner ring of guards, and search-and-frisk units. In addition, 15 uniformed personnel from the Central Armed Police Forces, or the CAPF, are deployed for his protection.

The Punjab Police's escort was over and above this security detail.

AAP vs BJP On Punjab Cops' Security

All of this has led to a furious spat between the two parties. The BJP has accused the AAP of "making an issue out of nothing" and has asked, "Are Delhi cops incapable of providing security?"

The AAP, meanwhile, has accused the BJP - which controls the Union Home Ministry, to which office the Delhi Police answer - of having "forcibly removed" Arvind Kejriwal's security.

Mr Kejriwal, the party has pointed out, has faced four 'attacks' in as many months, including one in Delhi's Hari Nagar neighbourhood just hours after the Punjab Police escort was removed.

शर्मनाक!



अमित शाह जी के इशारों पर @DelhiPolice ने आज जबरन @ArvindKejriwal जी की पंजाब पुलिस सुरक्षा हटवा दी।



और उसी दिन हरिनगर में भाजपा के गुंडों ने केजरीवाल जी पर हमला कर दिया।



क्या मोदी-शाह केजरीवाल जी की जान से खिलवाड़ करना चाहते हैं?



चुनाव आयोग कब तक मूकदर्शक बना रहेगा?… — Atishi (@AtishiAAP) January 23, 2025

Delhi Chief Minister Atishi issued a fierce statement on X, accusing the BJP and its two senior-most leaders - Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah - of "playing with the life" of her party leader. She also slammed the EC for being a "mute spectator".

"Shameful. On the instructions of Amit Shah, Delhi Police today forcibly removed Arvind Kejriwal's Punjab Police security. And, on the same day, Kejriwal was attacked by BJP goons in Hari Nagar..."

"Do Modi-Shah want to play with Kejriwal's life? How long will the Election Commission remain silent... on repeated attacks on a leader of a national party," she asked.

Mr Kejriwal had earlier posted about the alleged attack; on X he said, "Today, in Hari Nagar, the police allowed some opposition candidate's men to enter my public meeting and attack my car."

आज हरि नगर में विपक्षी उम्मीदवार के लोगों को पुलिस ने मेरी जनसभा में घुसने दिया और फिर मेरी गाड़ी पर हमला करवाया। ये सब अमित शाह जी के आदेश पर हो रहा है। अमित शाह जी ने दिल्ली पुलिस को बीजेपी की निजी आर्मी बना दिया है।



चुनाव आयोग पर बड़े सवाल उठ रहे हैं कि एक राष्ट्रीय पार्टी… — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) January 23, 2025

He too blamed Mr Shah and the Election Commission, for remaining silent.

BJP's Parvesh Verma Hits Back

The 'attack' claims were swiftly contested by the BJP, with Parvesh Verma, the man tasked with defeating Mr Kejriwal in his New Delhi Assembly constituency stronghold, leading the way.

In his X post, Mr Verma laughed off the claim as "drama" and declared the AAP leader would next print posters with the heading 'mujhe kyon mara', or 'why attack me', for sympathy votes.

The row over Punjab Police's protective detail for Mr Kejriwal had been broken by Mr Verma.

Earlier this week he, and Sandeep Dikshit, the Congress' candidate against Mr Kejriwal, seemed to unite in attacking the AAP over the influx of vehicles from Punjab into Delhi, many of which, they claimed, carried Punjab cops campaigning on behalf of AAP candidates, which is illegal.

READ | Before Poll, Row Over VIPs Prompts AAP vs BJP, Congress Squabble

The AAP issued an angry response to that claim, declaring Mr Verma, accused of making incendiary comments in the past, had "insulted" the Punjabi community and demanded his apology.

Multiple legal notices have also been filed against Mr Verma, who retaliated by filing one of his own - a Rs 100 crore defamation suit against the AAP and Mr Kejriwal.

Delhi vs Punjab Police?

The bickering followed an exchange of letters between the Delhi and Punjab police forces.

The Delhi cops asked to be informed about the movement of AAP leaders from Punjab when they came to the national capital, stating VIPs had not followed the necessary protocols, including sharing route details and the numbers of on-duty Punjabi police personnel operating in the city.

Punjab Police responded with a direction to ministers in its state, requesting them to follow guidelines laid down by the Election Commission and provide details to the Delhi cops.

2025 Delhi Assembly Election

The Delhi Assembly election will be held on February 5. Results for the city's 70 seats will be announced three days later - on February 8 - with the AAP hoping for a landmark third successive victory and the BJP eager to break Mr Kejriwal's hold on the national capital.

The AAP cruised to victory in the 2015 and 2020 elections, winning 67 and 62 seats respectively.

With input from agencies

