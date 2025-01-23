Punjab Police To Withdraw Additional Security Given To Arvind Kejriwal

The Punjab Police has decided to withdraw additional security given to former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal after its Delhi counterpart objected to it and complained to the Election Commission.

"Time to time, we get reports of threats to chief minister Bhagwant Mann and Arvind Kejriwal and we share them with the concerned agencies. Following the directions of the Delhi police and the Election Commission today, we withdrew the component of the Punjab police in the security of Kejriwal ji," Director General of Punjab Police Gaurav Yadav told reporters in Patiala.

"We showed our concerns to them. We will remain in touch with them. We will share our inputs with the Delhi police," said the top police officer.

The development comes ahead of the elections for the 70-member Delhi Assembly on February 5. The votes will be counted on February 8.

Mr Kejriwal, a Z-plus protectee, has a comprehensive protection detail comprising 63 personnel, including a pilot, escort teams, close protection staff and search-and-frisk units. Additionally, 15 uniformed personnel from the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) are deployed for his protection.

On January 18, a stone was thrown at Arvind Kejriwal's car, which his party blamed on the BJP, as the AAP leader was campaigning in his New Delhi constituency. The BJP claimed that the AAP leader's car hit two BJP workers.

Earlier this month, amid intelligence reports that a pro-Khalistan group is plotting an attack against Arvind Kejriwal, the former chief minister said that "God will save him" and he is destined to live as long as his "lifeline" allows.

Sources in the Delhi Police at the time said they will review Mr Kejriwal's security arrangements as there is speculation regarding a threat to his life.

Mr Kejriwal, who is out on bail in the Delhi liquor police case, will contest the Delhi polls from the New Delhi seat. He will face off against BJP's Parvesh Verma and Congress' Sandeep Dikshit in the seat he has been winning since 2013.



