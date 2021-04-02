No Plan For Lockdown In Delhi, Says Arvind Kejriwal Amid Covid Surge

Delhi will not go into lockdown again, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Friday, following a meeting with top officials over a huge spike in coronavirus cases.

"We are keeping a very close eye on the developments. The difference between the first few and the fourth wave is that lots are not getting treated in home quarantine itself. For the time being there is no plan to implement a lockdown. Should there be a need in future, we will discuss with the people and take a necessary decision. But as of now, no lockdown," he said.

Mr Kejriwal had called the "urgent" meeting with the Health Minister and other officials on Thursday as the city reported 2,790 new coronavirus cases - its highest daily figure this year - along with nine deaths amid a spurt in COVID-19 infections in the country.

The city had logged 1,819 cases a day before, making Thursday's jump a huge 53 per cent.