Arvind Kejriwal Reveals Punjab's Suggestion To Reduce Stubble Burning

Delhi Chief Minister and AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal himself made the announcement today. (file)

As the stubble burning season approaches raising concerns regarding yet another smog-filled toxic winter season, Punjab's Aam Aadmi Party government sent a proposal to the Air Quality Commission suggesting ways to reduce the air pollution caused in Delhi by stubble burning in and around the national capital. Delhi Chief Minister and AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal himself gave the information while answering questions during the inauguration of seven new electric charging stations in Delhi.

The proposal suggests that farmers should get cash incentives at the rate of Rs 2,500 per acre for not burning stubble. Punjab and Delhi governments should contribute Rs 500 each for this, and the Centre should contribute the remaining Rs 1,500, it said.

"This means that we give Rs 2,500 per acre, then farmers can use whatever technology they want but don't burn stubble," Mr Kejriwal said.

The AAP chief said whenever the Air Quality Commission takes a decision on this, the Delhi government will always do whatever it takes to reduce pollution.

The Aam Aadmi Party had on Saturday said the Punjab government has sought a special financial package from the Centre to bail farmers out of the debt trap, promote crop diversification, and also curb stubble burning.

The Centre had in November last year told the Supreme Court that stubble burning is not the major cause of worsening air quality in Delhi and northern states, as it contributes to only 10 per cent of the pollution.

To bring down pollution, the central government suggested three steps to the Supreme Court which include the introduction of an odd-even vehicle scheme, a ban on trucks' entry in Delhi, and the severest - lockdown.