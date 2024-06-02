LIVE Updates: Arvind Kejriwal To Visit Rajghat, Temple, Before Returning To Jail

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will today return to Tihar jail as his interim bail in a corruption case linked to the Delhi liquor policy ends. Mr Kejriwal had been granted interim bail by the Supreme Court to campaign for the Lok Sabha elections, but the court had asked him to surrender a day after the last leg of polling. He has also applied for bail at a Delhi court, but the petition will be heard on June 5.
Here are the LIVE Updates on Arvind Kejriwal:
Arvind Kejriwal To Visit Rajghat, Hanuman Temple Before Returning To Jail
Arvind Kejriwal will surrender at the Tihar jail this evening as per the bail conditions. Before surrendering, he will visit the Rajghat and pay tribute to Mahatma Gandhi. Thereafter, he will visit the Hanuman temple in Connaught Place to seek blessings of Lord Hanuman. He will also visit the AAP's party office and meet the workers and party leaders before surrendering.
Arvind Kejriwal's Message Before Returning To Jail In Liquor Policy Case
Arvind Kejriwal's message before surrendering:
"I came out (of jail) for election campaign for 21 days on the orders of the Hon'ble Supreme Court. I am very grateful to the Hon'ble Supreme Court.
Today I will surrender by going to Tihar. I will leave home at 3 pm. First I will go to Rajghat and pay tribute to Mahatma Gandhi. From there I will go to Hanuman temple in Connaught Place to seek blessings of Hanuman ji. And from there I will go to the party office and meet all the workers and party leaders. From there I will again leave for Tihar.
All of you take care of yourselves. I will take care of you all in jail. If you are happy then your Kejriwal will also be happy in jail."