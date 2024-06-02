LIVE Updates: Arvind Kejriwal To Visit Rajghat, Temple, Before Returning To Jail

Arvind Kejriwal's Message Before Returning To Jail In Liquor Policy Case

Arvind Kejriwal's message before surrendering:





"I came out (of jail) for election campaign for 21 days on the orders of the Hon'ble Supreme Court. I am very grateful to the Hon'ble Supreme Court.





Today I will surrender by going to Tihar. I will leave home at 3 pm. First I will go to Rajghat and pay tribute to Mahatma Gandhi. From there I will go to Hanuman temple in Connaught Place to seek blessings of Hanuman ji. And from there I will go to the party office and meet all the workers and party leaders. From there I will again leave for Tihar.





All of you take care of yourselves. I will take care of you all in jail. If you are happy then your Kejriwal will also be happy in jail."

