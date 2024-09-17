Live Updates: Arvind Kejriwal To Resign Today, AAP To Announce His Successor

Arvind Kejriwal is likely to resign today as the Chief Minister of Delhi and name his successor. The AAP chief, who was granted bail in the Delhi liquor police case on Friday, has announced he will return to the top post only after his party is re-elected in the upcoming state polls. "I will not sit on that chair till the people announce their verdict," the Chief Minister had said. The AAP will announce the name of his successor at around noon.

Here are the Live Updates on Arvind Kejriwal's resignation:

Sep 17, 2024 09:56 (IST) Who Will Replace Arvind Kejriwal As Delhi Chief Minister? The Faces In Focus

With Arvind Kejriwal's announcement that he will resign as Delhi Chief Minister and return to office only after the people's verdict on the allegations of corruption against him, the big question is who in the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) will get the top job. With Arvind Kejriwal's announcement that he will resign as Delhi Chief Minister and return to office only after the people's verdict on the allegations of corruption against him, the big question is who in the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) will get the top job. Read here about the five leaders who can make the cut.