Live Updates: Arvind Kejriwal To Resign Today, AAP To Announce His Successor

Arvind Kejriwal is likely to resign today as the Chief Minister of Delhi and name his successor. The AAP chief, who was granted bail in the Delhi liquor police case on Friday, has announced he will return to the top post only after his party is re-elected in the upcoming state polls. "I will not sit on that chair till the people announce their verdict," the Chief Minister had said. The AAP will announce the name of his successor at around noon.
Here are the Live Updates on Arvind Kejriwal's resignation:
Arvind Kejriwal's Replacement To Be Announced At Noon: AAP
The Aam Aadmi Party will announce the name of the leader who will replace Arvind Kejriwal as the Delhi chief minister at 12 pm on Tuesday after the legislative party meeting, the party said. Mr Kejriwal had announced his decision to resign from the post of chief minister on Sunday, saying he will only sit on the Chief Minister's chair after the "people's verdict".