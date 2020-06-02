Arvind Kejriwal Launches "Delhi Corona" App For Info On Hospital Beds

Arvind Kejriwal launched the app during a video conference.

New Delhi:

A mobile application has been launched in Delhi to help track hospital beds and ventilators for COVID-19 patients, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said this afternoon. The app - "Delhi Corona" - comes amid a worrying spike in coronavirus cases in the national capital, which has logged over 20,000 cases since the beginning of the pandemic.

"We are launching an app today which will give everyone the status of hospital beds and ventilator availability in Delhi," the Chief Minister said this afternoon during a video conference. 

The app is available on Google Play - 'Delhi Corona' and the information can also be accessed on - delhifightscorona.in/beds. It will  be updated twice  at 10 am and at 6 pm. 
 

