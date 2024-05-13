Arvind Kejriwal Is The ''Biggest Liar'', Deceived People Of Delhi, Punjab: Anurag Thakur

Mr Thakur is seeking a fifth term in the Lok Sabha from the Hamirpur seat in Himachal Pradesh

Union Minister Anurag Thakur on Monday described Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal as the "biggest liar in the country" and alleged the AAP national convener has deceived the people of the national capital and Punjab.

Mr Thakur, who is seeking a fifth term in the Lok Sabha from the Hamirpur seat in Himachal Pradesh, urged people not to vote for the AAP.

"Today, the entire country has seen the true face of Arvind Kejriwal. These people are contesting only 22 seats and are deceiving the entire nation with false promises and deception. Last time also, they made big promises but did not fulfil a single one.

"They have embarrassed the people of Delhi. Today, almost all Delhi government ministers are in jail on serious corruption charges. The people of Delhi want stability and development. They do not want to vote for people who go to jail," Thakur said.

The Union minister alleged that Kejriwal's primary aim was to grab power so that his misdeeds remain under wraps but people know him well and would defeat his party in all seven Lok Sabha constituencies in Delhi.

"Kejriwal is the biggest liar in this country. Kejriwal can say anything about anyone. He has deceived the people of Delhi and Punjab with his lies. His comments only entertain the people of this country and will benefit the BJP," he told reporters.

Asserting that there was no anti-incumbency against the BJP, Mr Thakur claimed that Kejriwal was spreading rumours after coming out of jail. The BJP leader exuded confidence that his party would win the Lok Sabha elections with ease and Narendra Modi would become prime minister for the third time.

Arrested in a money laundering case linked to the alleged Delhi excise policy scam, Kejriwal has been granted interim bail by the Supreme Court till June 1 to campaign in the Lok Sabha elections. He will have to surrender and go back to jail on June 2.

Responding to queries about Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal allegedly being assaulted at Kejriwal's residence, Thakur said in a release issued here that the AAP has become the "Arvind Assault Party".

"The Aam Aadmi Party, once known as Arvind Advertisements Party, has now become the Arvind Assault Party, demonstrating the degradation of its founder Arvind Kejriwal and his associates.

"If the Rajya Sabha MP of the Aam Aadmi Party, who has previously chaired the Delhi Commission for Women, is not safe, then how can other women be assured of their safety?" he asked.

He also asked if the assault was "ordered" by the chief minister or someone else.

"Some people from the (Kejriwal) family seemed to be emerging to take leadership roles. Is this causing tension? And will this tension escalate further on June 2nd when Arvind Kejriwal, an accused in the liquor scam, goes back to jail, as directed by the Supreme Court?" Thakur asked.

Earlier on Monday, Maliwal went to the Civil Lines police station and alleged that a member of Kejriwal's personal staff "assaulted' her at the chief minister's official residence, police officials said. Police have not yet received a formal complaint.

June 1 is the last day of the seven-phase elections and the votes will be counted on June 4.

