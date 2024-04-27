Arvind Kejriwal Healthy, But To Continue Two Daily Insulin Doses: Doctors

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has been asked to continue a low dose of insulin by a five-member medical board set up on the direction of the Delhi court. The decision was taken after a review by the board, which consists of an endocrinologist and a diabetologist.

After their virtual-conference, the board ruled that Mr Kejriwal is healthy and does not need to change the dose of medicines being administered. The next review meeting will be held after seven days.

The first dose of insulin was given to Mr Kejriwal on Monday evening when his sugar level had spiked up to 217. The medical board, constituted the next day, advised the continuation of the dosage for five days.

He is getting a low dose of insulin twice a day, before lunch and dinner, daily, and this will continue till the next review meeting.

"Kejriwal's health is being monitored by doctors of Tihar and he is being provided home-cooked food and other medicines prescribed by his doctors," an official of Tihar jail said.

Sources said the Aam Aadmi Party leader - in jail since the Enforcement Directorate arrested him on March 21 in the alleged Delhi liquor scam case - wrote a note to Tihar Jail's Superintendent after the prison arranged a video conference with doctors from the central government-run All India Institute of Medical Sciences. After the meeting jail officials claimed the supply of insulin had not been raised.

Mr Kejriwal, though, has a different take on the matter.

According to Mr Kejriwal, the sugar level readings are between 250 and 320 mg/dl. "Almost every day, I demanded insulin. Then how could you make such a statement that I never raised the issue of insulin?"

Earlier, the Aam Aadmi Party had alleged a conspiracy to kill Arvind Kejriwal in jail by denying him insulin and other medicines for diabetes. The Enforcement Directorate accused Mr Kejriwal of consuming sugary foods regularly, insinuating an attempt to exploit his health for legal advantage. Mr Kejriwal swiftly dismissed these accusations as petty and accused the agency of politicising the issue.

The Delhi chief minister was arrested on March 21 by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with a money-laundering case linked to the Delhi government's now-scrapped excise policy. He has been lodged in the Tihar Jail since April 1. The Delhi High Court will hear Mr Kejriwal's petition challenging the summonses issued to him by the probe agency on May 15.