Arvind Kejriwal Explains How Delhi Is Prepared To Handle Covid: 5 Points

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said that not even a single case of BF.7 has been found in New Delhi so far. "We are not only testing people but are also regularly testing sewage samples from 7 different areas in the city," he said.

Genome sequencing of all positive cases is being conducted and Mr Kejriwal said that the government has the capacity to conduct 1 lakh Covid tests daily if the need arises.

8,000 beds have already been reserved for Covid, the Delhi Chief Minister said. "During the last peak, we had taken this up to 25,000. We can currently take it up to 36,000 beds," he said.

During the last Covid wave, Delhi had imported 6,000 cylinders from China which the government still has and can use. Arvind Kejriwal said that Delhi now also has the capacity to store oxygen and can store up to 928 metric tonnes of oxygen. The Delhi government also has 12 tankers of its own which can be used to transport oxygen, if needed.