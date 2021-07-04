Arvind Kejriwal Demands Bharat Ratna For Indian Doctors, Writes To PM Modi

Arvind Kejriwal underlined that Bharat Ratna honour will be a "real tribute" to doctors (File)

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal today wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi demanding Bharat Ratna, India's highest civilian honour, be conferred upon "Indian doctors" and healthcare workers who have been at the forefront in the fight against Covid pandemic.

Mr Kejriwal, in letter to the Prime Minister, suggested that rules be tweaked so that all healthcare workers can be honoured together as a group.

"The country wants that this year Bharat Ratna should be given to an ''Indian doctor''. By this, I do not mean any particular person. All the group of doctors, nurses and paramedics of the country should get this honour," wrote the Delhi Chief Minister, whose most recent run-in with the centre was over the AAP government's ration scheme.

Mr Kejriwal underlined that such an honour will be a "real tribute" to many doctors and nurses who lost their lives fighting the COVID-19.

"Lakhs of doctors and nurses served the people selflessly without caring about their lives and families. What better way to honour them and say thank you? If the rules do not allow Bharat Ratna to be given to any group, then I request you to change the rules. Today the whole country is grateful to its doctors. Conferring them with Bharat Ratna would make every Indian happy," he added.

The Indian Medical Association has said that 798 doctors, including 128 in Delhi, have died during the virulent second wave of infections.