Budget To Be Presented In Delhi Legislative Assembly, Despite Lockdown: Arvind Kejriwal

Arvind Kejriwal had announced number of measures to curb rapid spread of coronavirus (File)

Even as Delhi remains in lockdown to stop the spread of coronavirus, the state government will present its annual assembly in the assembly today, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said.

"This is necessary as the government will not be able to spend the money from April 1 without passing the budget," he tweeted in Hindi.

On Sunday, Mr Kejriwal had announced a number of measures to curb the rapid spread of novel coronavirus that has infected over 400 people in the country and killed seven. He said that the capital will be under complete lockdown from 6 am today till March 31.

Delhi, which has reported 30 coronavirus cases, was among the first to announce a complete lockdown.

The borders were sealed, shops were closed and only the unrestricted operations of "essential services" were allowed by the state government under the "extraordinary times". The city has stopped most of the public transport.

Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal also appealed to people to stay indoors.

"Lockdown starts in Delhi from today. Appeal to all of you until it is very important not to leave the house! They themselves will be safe and others will also be safe. Stay alert stay safe. #IndiaFightsCorona," Mr Baijal tweeted.

आज से दिल्ली में लॉकडाउन शुरू।



आप सभी से अपील है जब तक बहुत जरुरी न हो घर से न निकले!

खुद भी सुरक्षित रहेगें और दूसरो को भी सुरक्षित रख पायेंगे।

सतर्क रहें सुरक्षित रहें।#IndiaFightsCorona — LG Delhi (@LtGovDelhi) March 23, 2020

Across India, 80 districts including Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata and Bengaluru are on complete lockdown, which means only essential services will be allowed. Railways, metros and inter-state buses have been stopped and public transport has been banned in Punjab, Rajasthan, Bengal and Haryana.