PM Tweets Arvind Kejriwal On Birthday, Wishes 'Good Health And Long Life'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday wished Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, wishing him good health and long life. Mr Kejriwal turned 51 on Friday.

"Birthday greetings to Delhi CM Shri @ArvindKejriwal. Praying for his good health and long life," PM Modi tweeted, tagging the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief.

As birthday greetings poured in on social media, Mr Kejriwal was also wished by his West Bengal counterpart Mamata Banerjee on Twitter. "Thank u so much Didi," replied the former bureaucrat who started the Aam Aadmi Party in Delhi, and went on to win the election in the national capital to eventually become its Chief Minister.

"Thank u so much PM sir for ur good wishes (sic)," Mr Kejriwal replied to the Prime Minister's tweet.

Mr Kejriwal is bracing for the Delhi state election early next year, seeking a second term in power. His party had won 67 of the 70 assembly seats in the 2015 polls. The BJP got only three while the Congress couldn't win even a single seat.

Mr Kejriwal on Thursday announced free travel for women on Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) and cluster buses from October 29. Just over two weeks ago, he had announced that the people of Delhi will not be billed if they use no more than 200 units of electricity a month.

Before joining politics, Arvind Kejriwal was an income tax officer of the Indian Revenue Service. He is a mechanical engineering graduate from the Indian Institute of Technology, Kharagpur.

Mr Kejriwal was awarded the Ramon Magsaysay Award in 2006 for his anti-corruption work using the Right to Information Act.

