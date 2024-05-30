On Arvind Kejriwal's Bail Plea, Probe Agency's 'Health Doesn't Hinder' Jab

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (File).

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal - on interim bail following his arrest in the alleged liquor policy scam - began his battle for regular bail Thursday afternoon in the city's Rouse Avenue Court.

He has filed two pleas - for normal bail, and to extend the Supreme Court-ordered interim bail by a week, citing a battery of pending medical tests over potential "health complications" from his diabetes.

In the brief hearing that followed the Enforcement Directorate predictably opposed the plea. The federal agency sought two days to respond and took a swipe at a plea for bail on health grounds.

The ED pointed out Mr Kejriwal - whom party sources told NDTV has led 67 rallies or roadshows and given 30 interviews since his release on interim bail - seemed to be in fine condition. The agency also seemed irked by the AAP leader filing his pleas a little over 48 hours before the bail period expires.

"He is not in custody... he is, today, in Punjab campaigning. His health does not hinder him from campaigning... and he moves bail on the last date so we get very little time (to argue)," the ED said.

"His conduct doesn't entitle him for any orders today," Additional Solicitor-General SV Raju, appearing for the central agency, told the court, which gave the ED time till 2 pm Saturday.

Mr Kejriwal has been singularly active since his release from jail, leading his party's charge (and contributing to that of the Congress-led INDIA bloc) ahead of polling in Delhi and Punjab.

These are the states where the AAP is in power and send a combined 20 MPs to the Lok Sabha, but the curious case of the alliance with the Congress remains a point of interest.

The parties are contesting together in Delhi (splitting its seven seats 4:3) but as rivals in Punjab, where state leaders from each side have taken regular potshots at the other camp.

Meanwhile, Mr Kejriwal's regular release plea today is key since it is the first time he has actively applied for bail. His interim release this month was ordered by the Supreme Court as he challenged the ED's arrest. The court recognised him as an elected leader and not a habitual offender.

Mr Kejriwal's interim bail expires June 1, or on completion of polling for the final phase of the Lok Sabha election. He is to report to Delhi's Tihar Jail authorities 24 hours after that, i.e., June 2. On Tuesday he asked the top court to extend his freedom by seven days so he could finish the tests.

The court, however, refused an urgent hearing, and also seemed put out by the timing. It was pointed out the plea could have been filed last week, when Justice Datta - part of the bench that granted interim bail - was hearing cases. "Why did you not mention this (then)...?" the court asked.

The court also pointed out the verdict in the original case - Mr Kejriwal's challenge of his arrest - has yet to be delivered. This has been reserved after the final hearing was held on May 17.

