Arvind Kejriwal At NDTV Exclusive Townhall: Top 10 Quotes

We have done a lot of work in the past seven years. We have fulfilled our promises, improved education, made mohalla clinics, made hospitals better.

Whatever people expected of us, we have delivered. Just today, data shows that Delhi has the least inflation in the entire country.

Now, people want their surroundings clean. They want the Aam Aadmi Party to run the Delhi Municipal Corporation (MCD), which has the responsibility to keep the city clean.

The MCD is also very corrupt. Anyone who erects a pillar has to pay the MCD. We have given Rs 1 lakh crore to the MCD, but they have eaten all. If they ate a little less, maybe MCD employees will get salaries on time.

They keep filing false cases against us. But look at BJP's Gujarat. They gave the contract for a bridge renovation to a clock maker.

We will make vending zones and give licences so that people can live with dignity, instead of having to pay extortion money to the MCD.

MCD employees don't get salaries for six months. They keep protesting. We will ensure they get paid on the 1st of every month. That is my guarantee.

We acknowledge the responsibility of crop-residue burning in Punjab. We will work on it. The farmers need an alternative. They need a solution. If they get one, they will stop burning stubble. The Punjab government will do something.

That said, pollution is a national problem - in Bihar, in Uttar Pradesh, elsewhere. There is pollution in many places. But the central government does nothing about it. Nothing will come of it if all they do is play politics over pollution and point fingers. When we approach them, they shut the doors on us.