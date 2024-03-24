How Arvind Kejriwal Passed His 1st Order From Jail, AAP Leader Explains

Aam Aadmi Party chief Arvind Kejriwal was arrested on Thursaday

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal yesterday issued an order from the Enforcement Directorate lock-up for the areas facing water shortage.

In his first order from the prison, Mr Kejriwal asked the city's Water Department to deploy tankers in the affected areas to strengthen water supply as the national capital braces for a scorching summer.

The order was delivered through a note that was sent to Delhi Water Minister Atishi late last evening.

AAP has maintained that there will be no change in the leadership, even if that means Mr Kerjriwal functions as the chief minister from jail.

The Aam Aadmi Party chief was arrested in a corruption case linked to the Delhi liquor policy on Thursday and, the next day, the Rouse Avenue court in the city had remanded him in the Probe Agency's custody till March 28.

What Arvind Kejriwal Order From Jail Said

Atishi, while addressing a press conference this morning, said that Mr Kejriwal has directed the department to ensure adequate water supply in the affected areas.

He also suggested the minister to seek the help of Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena, if needed.

'I have learnt that people are facing water and sewer related issues in parts of Delhi. I am worried about this. People shouldn't face these problems because I am in jail. Tankers should be arranged for places where there is a scarcity of water and appropriate directions should be issued to the officials so that people don't face any problem'," Mr Kejriwal said in his order.

Message From Jail

The Delhi Chief Minister had yesterday urged everyone to continue working for the society and not hate anyone, even those from the ruling BJP.

The message was read out by his wife Sunita Kejriwal.

"There are several forces within and outside India that are weakening the country. There is no jail that can keep him behind bars for long. I will come out soon and keep my promises," the Delhi Chief Minister said in his message.

What The Prison Rules Say

A former law officer of Delhi's Tihar Jail says that an inmate can only hold two meetings in a week, which would make it difficult for Mr Kejriwal to carry out his responsibilities as Chief Minister.

The only measure that could facilitate Mr Kejriwal's governance from within the confinement was if he was put under house arrest.

The Lieutenant Governor has the power to convert any building into a prison, and if Mr Kejriwal can convince him to put him under house arrest - it would help him be a part of the Delhi government's day-to-day functioning.

"The administrator has the authority to declare any building as a jail," Sunil Gupta told NDTV.