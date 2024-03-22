Delhi Liquor Policy Profits Used By AAP For Goa, Punjab Polls: Probe Agency

The Enforcement Directorate today claimed that they have uncovered a money trail showing that the Aam Aadmi Party received kickbacks worth Rs 100 crore in the Delhi liquor policy case. The probe agency told the court that Delhi Chief Minister, Arvind Kejriwal, was the 'kingpin' in the corruption case.

The ED's case is that the Delhi liquor policy 2021-22 provided an exceptionally high-profit margin of 12 per cent for wholesalers and nearly 185 per cent for retailers. A key focus of the investigation into the Delhi liquor policy case was on an alleged network of middlemen, businessmen and politicians which the central agencies have called the "South Group".

Here are the claims made by the probe agency in court today:

- Arvind Kejriwal is the 'Kingpin' and key conspirator in the case. "He is directly involved in the implementation of the policy and giving favour to the South group," Additional Solicitor-General SV Raju, appearing for the Enforcement Directorate, said.

- Arvind Kejriwal demanded Rs 100 crore from some accused from 'South group' for Punjab elections, ED tells court while seeking his custody.

- The Delhi Chief Minister acted as a 'middleman' between South Group and the accused in the liquor case, the agency alleged.

- Proceeds of crime is not only the Rs 100 crore bribe received but also the profits made by the bribe payers - it was over Rs 600 crore the probe agency told court.

- "Rs 45 crores received from the South group were used by Aam Aadmi Party in the Goa campaign in 2021-22," Mr Raju said.

- The money came to Goa through 4 routes, the agency said hinting at a hawala.