Arvind Kejriwal Announces Waiver Of Late-Payment Charges On Water Bill

Arvind Kejriwal announced 100 per cent waiver on late-payment charges in water bill

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal today announced 100 per cent waiver of late-payment charges on water bill till November 30. He said people who have got new water connections are eligible for waiver.

"When we came to power in 2015, the water condition was bad. When I was campaigning, people sat outside their homes with water bills in their hands," Mr Kejriwal said.

The Chief Minister said the full water bills of people in categories E, F, G and H - who number around 10.5 lakh - have been waived till March 31 next year.

For those in A and B categories, the waiver is 25 per cent; for C category, it is 50 per cent, and for D category, it is 75 per cent.

The 100 per cent waiver on late-payment charges, however, is applicable across categories, Mr Kejriwal said.

The Delhi Jal Board (DJB) is likely to get around Rs 600 crore when people are encouraged to pay their water bills after the late-payment fee is waived, the Chief Minister said, adding at least 13.5 lakh people owe dues to the DJB.

At least Rs 2,500 crore is due from domestic water users, and Rs 1,500 crore from commercial users, Mr Kejriwal said.

