Arvind Kejriwal Asked If 'Gods On Notes' Demand Is Vote Stunt. His Reply

Arvind Kejriwal countered the BJP's charge during his visit to the Ghazipur landfill site

Countering BJP's charge that the Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) demand to add images of Goddess Lakshmi and Lord Ganesh to currency notes is a political stunt, party leader Arvind Kejriwal today said that the BJP should implement it if they think it will attract votes.

The Delhi Chief Minister was speaking to the media during his visit to the Ghazipur landfill site in the run-up to the civic polls in the national capital, in which landfills have emerged as a key plank.

A video shared by the AAP's Twitter handle showed a reporter seeking Mr Kejriwal's response after the BJP alleged that his latest demand had put "hypocrisy on the show" and was made with an eye on the upcoming polls in Himachal Pradesh and Gujarat.

Reporter: वो कहते हैं ये Political Stunt है, लक्ष्मी-गणेश जी की फ़ोटो Currency पर मांगना



CM @ArvindKejriwal: वो कर लें! अगर उन्हें लगता है ये कहने से Vote मिलते हैं, तो वो लागू कर लें। उनकी तो केंद्र सरकार है, लागू करके वोट ले लें वो। pic.twitter.com/dRJ04LiYrK — AAP (@AamAadmiParty) October 27, 2022

"Then they should do it, if they feel that saying this would attract votes, then they implement it. They are running the central government. They should implement this and get votes," Mr Kejriwal replied.

In a video address yesterday, Mr Kejriwal had said that adding Goddess Lakshmi and Lord Ganesh's images to notes will aid the efforts to improve India's economic situation.

"On Indian currency there is a photo of Gandhi ji; let that be. On the other side, a photo of Shri Ganesh Ji and Lakshmi ji should be added," said the Delhi Chief Minister.

"As I said we have to make a lot of effort to improve the economic situation of our country. Our efforts bear fruit when we have the blessings of Gods and Goddesses. The whole country will get blessings if on currency notes, there is a photo of Ganesh Ji and Lakshmi ji on one side and Gandhi ji on the other side," he added.

The announcement was strongly criticised by rival parties.

The BJP's Sambit Patra said Mr Kejriwal has resorted to "political drama to divert people's attention from the flaws of his government and the anti-Hindu mindset of the Aam Aadmi Party".

The Congress called Mr Kejriwal's demand "vote politics" and said "Arvind Kejriwal is B-team of BJP".