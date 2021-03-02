Arunachal Pradesh Reports First COVID-19 Case After Two Days

Altogether, 4,06,182 samples have been tested, including 378 on Monday in Arunachal (Representational)

Arunachal Pradesh reported a fresh case of COVID-19 after remaining coronavirus-free for two consecutive days, a senior health official said on Tuesday.

The northeastern state's tally rose to 16,837, while 16,780 patients have recovered from the disease, State Surveillance Officer (SSO) Lobsang Jampa said.

A total of 56 people have so far died due to the contagion.

Arunachal Pradesh's recovery rate and positivity rate stand at 99.66 per cent and 0.005 per cent, respectively, the official said.

Altogether, 4,06,182 samples have been tested, including 378 on Monday, Mr Jampa said.

Meanwhile, State Immunisation Officer (SIO) Dimong Padung said 32,325 health and frontline workers have received vaccine shots in the state thus far.

The health department has been carrying out the inoculation drive four days a week - Monday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday.

