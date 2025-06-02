Video: Man Tries To Cross Hanging Bridge Amid Floods. Kiren Rijiju Reacts

A video of a man risking his life to cross a heavily flooded river via a damaged suspension bridge has emerged from the Anjaw district of Arunachal Pradesh.

In the 45-second clip, shared by Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju on X, the unidentified person is seen clinging to the upper ropes of what looks like a broken bridge. The water flows underneath him with massive intensity. The man tries to cross the river without any protective gear.

"Arunachal Pradesh receives heaviest Monsoon rains in the world. Got this video of a man crossing a traditional hanging bridge in Anjaw district, Arunachal Pradesh near the tri-junction of India, China and Myanmar border. Please remain careful and safe. Government will provide the necessary support," Rijiju wrote alongside the video.

ArunachalPradesh receives heaviest Monsoon rains in the world. Got this video of a man crossing traditional hanging bridge in Anjaw district, Arunachal Pradesh near tri-junction of India, China & Myanmar border. Please remain careful & safe. Govt will provide necessary support. pic.twitter.com/GZ9ypeOzZj — Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) June 1, 2025

Mr Rijiju, the MP from West Arunachal Pradesh Lok Sabha seat, in a separate post, shared that the humanitarian assistance and disaster relief mission were being launched by the Indian Air Force in coordination with the central armed forces, NDRF and state government forces across the North East.

A critical humanitarian assistance and disaster relief mission is being launched by the Indian Air Force, Central Armed Forces, NDRF and State Govt Forces in North East India. https://t.co/7X0P4NiGUi pic.twitter.com/MtocdGU7fQ — Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) June 2, 2025

Arunachal Pradesh has received massive rainfall with the onset of monsoon. At least nine people have died since May 30 in rain-related incidents and landslides in multiple districts of the state.

In East Kameng, seven people, including two women and two children, were killed when a vehicle carrying members of two families was swept off the road by a huge landslide. The incident was reported between the Bana-Seppa stretch of National Highway-13, according to IANS.

In the second incident, two labourers were killed and two others were rescued after a landslide in a cabbage farm near the Pine Grove area in Lower Subansiri district.

The Arunachal Pradesh government, led by Chief Minister Pema Khandu, has announced a compensation of Rs 4 lakh each for the family of those who lost their lives in landslide-related incidents across the state.

Expressing his condolences to the families, Mr Khandu assured that all necessary assistance would be provided to the affected people in the state.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday spoke to chief ministers of Assam, Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim and the Governor of Manipur in the wake of heavy rains in the regions.

He has assured them of "every possible help to tackle any situation".