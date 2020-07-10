8 Killed In Landslides In Arunachal Pradesh, Flood Alert Issued

Arunachal Pradesh: Instructions have been issued to all the districts to keep a strict vigil (File)

At least eight people, including an infant, have been killed in two separate incidents of landslides in Arunachal Pradesh, which has been receiving heavy and incessant rainfall for the last several days. There have been reports of flash floods in the low-lying area as well, the state government said on Friday.

The first incident took place early morning in Tigdo village of the Papumpare district of the state. Four members of a family, including an 8-month-old baby, were buried alive in their sleep when a landslide hit their house. Their bodies were recovered later.

The other incident took place at Modirijo, located between Itanagar and Naharlagun, where four people died after being buried in a massive landslide.

The Arunachal Pradesh government has announced an interim relief of Rs 4 lakh to the families of the victims.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert signalling the possibility of heavy rains in the coming days. The Central Water Commission has also issued a flood alert.

The Siang River in Pasighat is flowing above the danger level, government sources said.

"As a measure of preparedness for the monsoon and to enable faster response to disaster, the department of disaster management has set up five regional response centres. It has also also pre-positioned State Disaster Response Force," Chief Minister Pema Khandu tweeted on Friday.

Instructions have been issued to all the districts to keep a strict vigil and continuously monitor the situation to avoid large scale devastation and loss of human lives, he added.