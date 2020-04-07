Arunachal Man Kidnapped By Chinese Army Yet To Be Traced: Police

A complaint was filed by Mr Singkam's family at the Nacho police station (Representational)

The Arunachal Pradesh Police on Monday confirmed that a 21-year-old man was kidnapped by China's People's Liberation Army on March 19 from Asapila sector near the McMahon line in Upper Subansiri district. The whereabouts of the young man, however, is yet to be known, they said.

Inspector General of police (IGP) Chukhu Apa said the district superintendent of police Taru Gusar had sent the Nacho police station officer in-charge to the spot, and an inquiry has confirmed the incident.

"The state government will be apprised of it so as to act accordingly as the matter is under the purview of the external affairs ministry," M Apa said.

The Army's Eastern Command headquarters in Kolkata is yet to respond to queries about the alleged incident.

In a memorandum to Governor BD Mishra on March 27, the Tagin Cultural Society had said Togley Singkam and his two friends -- Gamshi Chadar and Ronya Nade -- were busy fishing when the Chinese security personnel ambushed them.

"While his other two friends could successfully escape, Togley Singkam was abducted at gunpoint by the Chinese security personnel," the memorandum said.

A complaint was filed by Mr Singkam's family at the Nacho police station on March 23, it said.