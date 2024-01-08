Aruna Nayar Takes Over As Railway Board Secretary

Aruna Nayar also served as Director in the Department of Information Technology (File)

Aruna Nayar, a distinguished officer of the Indian Railway Personnel Service (IRPS) of the 1987 Batch and an empanelled IRMS officer at Level-16, has taken over as the Secretary of the Railway Board.

Assuming charge on January 6, 2024, Aruna Nayar's appointment marks a historic moment, as she is the first IRPS officer to be empanelled in IRMS at Level-16.

Prior to her current role, Aruna Nayar served as the Additional Member, Staff in the Railway Board since May 2023 and as the Principal Executive Director/Staff, Railway Board from February 2022 to May 2023.

The Appointments Committee of Cabinet appointed her to the crucial position of Secretary, Railway Board in IRMS Level-16 on January 5, 2024.

Aruna Nayar brings a wealth of experience to her new role, having served in various capacities within the railways.

Her previous roles include Principal Chief Personnel Officer (PCPO) in Eastern Railway, Deputy CPO at Metro Railway/Kolkata, PCPO in Southern Railway, and several other positions in Railway Recruitment Board (Chennai), Railway Divisions of Chennai & Palghat, and Golden Rock Workshop & Division at Tiruchirapalli.

Aruna Nayar also served as Director (Pers) in the Department of Information Technology, Ministry of Communications & IT under the Central Staffing Scheme from 2005 to 2009.

Her academic background includes a Bachelor's degree from St. Stephens College, Delhi University, a Master's degree from Delhi University, and a Master's in Public Policy from the Australian National University in 2009, achieved as part of her in-service training.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)