Arun Yadav was the Haryana BJP's IT cell in-charge (File).

The Information Technology chief of the BJP's Haryana unit, Arun Yadav, was dropped by the party on Thursday, amid growing calls for his arrest for controversial tweets against Muslims and Islam.

Social media posts by Mr Yadav were being widely shared by his detractors with many comparing his impunity with the treatment of Mohammed Zubair, co-founder of fact-checking website Alt News, who has been arrested over a 2018 tweet.