Arun Shourie Delighted Over Supreme Court Verdict On Rafale Documents

Arun Shourie is one of the review petitioners in the Rafale deal case. (File Photo)

Former union minister Arun Shourie, one of the review petitioners in the Rafale deal case, said today that he was delighted by the unanimous verdict of the Supreme Court dismissing Centre's "peculiar argument" on admissibility of privileged documents.

The top court on has dismissed preliminary objections raised by the Centre that documents on which claimed "privilege" cannot be relied upon to re-examine the verdict in the Rafale fighter jet deal with France.

"We are delighted it is a unanimous verdict dismissing Central government's peculiar argument on admissibility of documents. Centre's argument meant no wrong can be done in the defence deal," he told news agency PTI.

Mr Shourie is one of the review petitioners along with former union minister Yashwant Sinha and activist advocate Prashant Bhushan.



