Meet Chhattisgarh's New Deputy Chief Minister Arun Sao: 5 Points

Arun Sao started his career in politics as a member of the ABVP.

Vishnu Deo Sai will serve as the new Chief Minister of Chhattisgarh, while Arun Sao and Vijay Sharma will be his two deputies in the state cabinet. Mr Sai took oath along with his cabinet colleagues at a ceremony in Raipur on Wednesday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and BJP chief JP Nadda attended the swearing-in ceremony.

Arun Sao, a leader from the Other Backward Classes (OBC), is also the Chhattisgarh BJP president, while Vijay Sharma, a Brahmin, is the general secretary of the party's Chhattisgarh state unit.

Raman Singh, who served as the Chief Minister of Chhattisgarh for 15 years, will be the Assembly Speaker.



Here are five key facts about Arun Sao: