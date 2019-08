Arun Jaitley's Body Taken To His Residence, Leaders Pay Homage

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman pays tribute to Arun Jaitley.

President Ram Nath Kovind and several leaders, including BJP president Amit Shah, offered floral tributes to former finance minister Arun Jaitley at his Kailash Colony residence in south Delhi.

Mr Jaitley, 66, died at AIIMS in New Delhi after prolonged illness and is survived by his wife and children. His body was later brought to his residence.

Party leaders from across the political spectrum, BJP workers and his admirers filed past the body, which was kept in a glass casket, offering flowers and wreaths.

Union ministers Amit Shah, Harsh Vardhan, Jitendra Singh, S Jaishankar and BJP working president JP Nadda were among those who paid last respects to Mr Jaitley.

Several chief ministers, including Arvind Kejriwal and Yogi Adityanath, paid homage to Mr Jaitley at his residence.

"Jaitley was one of the finest politicians in the country. He was a great human being and an excellent orator. I shared very good relations with him. Nothing will be able to make up for this loss. Delhi will miss him," Mr Kejriwal said.

A number of Delhi BJP leaders, party MPs Gautam Gambhir, Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore and Parvesh Sahib Singh Verma paid floral tributes to the senior BJP leader. SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal and his wife and Union Minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal were also present at the former Union finance minister's residence.

