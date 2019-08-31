Arun Jaitley's Statue Will Be Installed In Bihar: Nitish Kumar

Arun Jaitley died at 66 after battling a long illness on August 24.

A statue of former finance minister Arun Jaitley, who died last week, will be installed in Bihar, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar said at an event in Patna today. The chief minister also said that Mr Jaitley's birth anniversary will be celebrated as a state function every year.

During his early political life, Mr Jaitley was a prominent leader of a movement against corruption launched by Jayaprakash Narayan in 1973. The movement had its origins from Bihar. During the Emergency period from 1975–77, he was under preventive detention for 19 months.

Earlier this week, the Delhi and District Cricket Association announced that Delhi's popular Feroz Shah Kotla cricket stadium will be renamed after Arun Jaitley. The renaming of the stadium will take place on September 12 to honour the BJP veteran who served the cricket body as president from 1999 to 2013.

The former union minister, one of the chief defenders of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government, died at 66 after battling a long illness on August 24. He was cremated with full state honours at the Nigambodh Ghati in the capital.

Sushma Swaraj, one of the most popular ministers in the first term of PM Modi's government, died on August 6. She was the second high-profile loss to the BJP after Manohar Parikkar, the former defence minister, who died in March.

(With Inputs From ANI)

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.