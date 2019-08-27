Feroz Shah Kotla Cricket Stadium To Be Renamed After Arun Jaitley. Know About Firuz Shah Tughlaq's Legacy

Feroz Shah Kotla cricket stadium will be renamed after Arun Jaitley on September 12.

Feroz Shah Kotla cricket stadium will be renamed after Arun Jaitley, the former union minister who died on Saturday at Delhi's AIIMS. The renaming of the stadium will take place on September 12 to honour the leader who served as Delhi and District Cricket Association (DDCA) president from 1999 to 2013.

"Kotla to be renamed as Arun Jaitley Stadium. The renaming of Delhi's famous cricket venue as Arun Jaitley Stadium will take place on September 12 at a function where a Stand of the ground will be named after India captain Virat Kohli," Delhi and District Cricket Association tweeted.

Feroz Shah Kotla ground's name, however will remain unchanged. The ground was named after Tughlaq dynasty ruler Feroz Shah Tughlaq.

Firoz Shah Tughlaq, also spelt as Firuz Shah Tughlaq, reigned over the Sultanate of Delhi from 1351 to 1388. He succeeded his cousin Muhammad bin Tughlaq at the age of 45. Firuz Shah Tughlaq faced many rebellions after his succession. The emperor, however, continued to work towards improving the infrastructure of the empire building canals, rest houses and hospitals. He also built and renovated reservoirs and dug wells.

Firuz Shah Tughlaq founded several cities around Delhi, including Jaunpur, Firozpur, Hissar, Firozabad and Fatehabad.

The Tughlaq dynasty ruler was indiscriminately benevolent and lenient as an emperor. He not only allowed a noble's son to succeed to his father's position after his death but also stopped all kinds of harsh punishments like cutting off hands. He also lowered the land taxes that his cousin Muhammad bin Tughlaq had raised during his rule.

Earlier BJP MP Gautam Gambhir had proposed to rename east Delhi's Yamuna Sports Complex as Arun Jaitley Sports Complex.

"As a mark of respect to our beloved leader, I hereby propose to rename 'Yamuna Sports Complex' as 'Arun Jaitley Sports Complex," the former Indian cricketer had earlier tweeted.

