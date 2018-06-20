Chief Economic Advisor Arvind Subramanian To Return To US: Arun Jaitley Arvind Subramanian, 59, a senior Fellow at the Peterson Institute for International Economics, joined as the Chief Economic Adviser in October 2014.

Chief Economic Adviser Arvind Subramanian will go back to the US after serving nearly four years in the post, Union Minister Arun Jaitley said today."He would like to go back to the United States on account of pressing family commitments. ..He left me with no option but to agree with him," Arun Jaitley said in a Facebook post.Mr Jaitley, who is in hospital recovering from surgery, said Mr Subramanian had met him over video-conference a few days ago. "His reasons were personal but extremely important for him," he said. Mr Subramanian, 59, a senior Fellow at the Peterson Institute for International Economics, joined as the Chief Economic Adviser on October 16, 2014 for a period of three years, which was extended. He took over when his predecessor Raghuram Rajan became RBI governor."On the expiry of the three year I had requested him to continue for some more time. Even at that stage he told me that he was torn between family commitment and his current job which he considered the best and most fulfilling he has ever done," Mr Jaitley said in his post, which was full of praise for Mr Subramanian. Mr Subramanian built up a "strong team of both insiders and outsiders", said the minister. "He would walk into my room - at times several times a day, addressing me as 'Minister' to give either the good news or otherwise. Needless to say his departure will be missed by me," Mr Jaitley wrote, ending his glowing tribute with the words that are also the title of his post: "Thank you Arvind".Mr Subramanian graduated from Delhi's St Stephen's College and got an MBA from the Indian Institute of Management (IIM)-Ahmedabad. He received his doctorate from the Oxford University, UK.