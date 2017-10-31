Arun Jaitley On India's Improved Ranking On Ease Of Doing Index: Highlights

Here are the highlights on Arun Jaitley's press conference:
- In the last few years, India has been ranking around 130-140 in the list.
- We were ranked 142 in 2014, and 130 last year in ease of doing business World Bank list
- This year we jumped 30 places in the list
- The jump that India has got is the highest any country has made in the doing business sector
- We have been trying to improve each criteria that is considered in the ease of doing business
- World Bank has taken names of few countries that have made remarkable progress
- In its report, World Bank said "India is one country which has been undertaking structural reforms"
- There are many criteria where we have been considered
- We got the most significant jump in our taxation policy
- Biggest jump has been improving in taxation. Last year in 189 countries, we were 172.This year we have moved up 53 places
- We have introduced the arbitration act and many such steps which will help in bettering our position.
- One reform that we have not progressed in is creating a new business where we are still at 153
- We ranked 136 in resolving insolvency. We have now jumped 33 positions to 103 rank
- We still lag in building construction permits. We are going to request states to expedite municipal permits
- With regard to registration of properties we are still lagging behind but work is in progress
- We have capacity to further significantly improve our position. We must aim to get into first 5
- PM Modi is committed to bring in a transformative change in India's economic landscape
- Military measures, arbitrary measures and policy measures have been improved
- PM Modi has been able to bring a lot of growth in these sectors
- I would like to thank all the different ministries and sectors who have worked hard to achieve PM's vision