Arun Jaitley On India's Improved Ranking On Ease Of Doing Index: Highlights

This year we jumped 30 places in the list

The jump that India has got is the highest any country has made in the doing business sector

We have been trying to improve each criteria that is considered in the ease of doing business

World Bank has taken names of few countries that have made remarkable progress

In its report, World Bank said "India is one country which has been undertaking structural reforms"

There are many criteria where we have been considered

Biggest jump has been improving in taxation. Last year in 189 countries, we were 172.This year we have moved up 53 places

We have introduced the arbitration act and many such steps which will help in bettering our position.

One reform that we have not progressed in is creating a new business where we are still at 153

We ranked 136 in resolving insolvency. We have now jumped 33 positions to 103 rank

We still lag in building construction permits. We are going to request states to expedite municipal permits

With regard to registration of properties we are still lagging behind but work is in progress

We have capacity to further significantly improve our position. We must aim to get into first 5

PM Modi is committed to bring in a transformative change in India's economic landscape

Military measures, arbitrary measures and policy measures have been improved

PM Modi has been able to bring a lot of growth in these sectors

I would like to thank all the different ministries and sectors who have worked hard to achieve PM's vision

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley addressed a press conference on India's ranking as per the World Bank's Ease of Doing Business Report 2017. After a poor show last time, India's ranking jumped by 30 positions to rank 100th among 190 countries in the World Bank report. The World Bank released the 2018 version of its Ease of Doing Business index in the evening today. The Narendra Modi government was hopeful of a significant jump on the back of reforms it has undertaken recently.