'Irreparable Loss To Nation': Venkaiah Naidu On Arun Jaitley's Death

Mr Jaitley died at AIIMS today after a prolonged illness.

Vice President Venkaiah Naidu today said former Union finance minister Arun Jaitley's death is an "irreparable loss" to the nation and a "personal loss" to him.

"I am deeply shocked to learn about the demise of Arun Jaitley,a long time dear friend and one of my closest associates. His death is an irreparable loss to the nation and a personal loss to me. I have no words to express my grief," Mr Naidu said.

He said Mr Jaitley was an outstanding parliamentarian, legal luminary, towering intellectual, an able administrator and a man of "impeccable integrity".

"Jaitley distinguished himself by effectively handling important portfolios as Union minister in the cabinets of AB Vajpayee and Narendra Modi," the vice president said.

He was also a recipient of the Best Parliamentarian Award, Mr Naidu said. "Jaitley strove hard and burnt the midnight oil to bring about a consensus across the political spectrum in ushering the revolutionary GST regime in the country. He made immense contribution to public discourse on various issues from time to time," he added.

