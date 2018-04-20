Motion To Impeach Chief Justice Dipak Misra Is A 'Revenge Petition': Arun Jaitley

He underlined that the motion, submitted just a day after the Supreme Court rejected a plea for an independent probe into the death of Judge BH Loya. The judge died when he was hearing a case involving BJP president Amit Shah's involvement in the Sheikh Sohrabuddin fake encounter case. The judge who succeeded Judge Loya discharged Mr Shah in the case.
In a blog titled "Judge Loya Death Case - The One That Almost Created a Judicial Mutiny", Mr Jaitley said the opposition's strategy to use the power to impeach a judge as intimidatory tactics posed a serious threat to judicial independence.
Mr Jaitley said the divided court was the "single greatest threat" to judicial independence. "What has happened today is a price the Indian judiciary has to pay for misadventures of many. There is no better time for judicial statesmanship and political foresight," he said.