Motion To Impeach Chief Justice Dipak Misra Is A "Revenge Petition": Arun Jaitley

All India | Edited by | Updated: April 20, 2018 16:42 IST
Motion To Impeach Chief Justice Dipak Misra Is A 'Revenge Petition': Arun Jaitley

Arun Jaitley attacked the Congress for the impeachment motion against Chief Justice Dipak Misra

NEW DELHI:  The motion to impeach Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra is a "revenge petition" and aimed at intimidating one judge and sending a message to other judges, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley has said in a stinging takedown of the motion. He also accuses the Congress and its friends of using impeachment as "a political tool", a step that he insists, trivializes the use of this power and is a dangerous event".

He underlined that the motion, submitted just a day after the Supreme Court rejected a plea for an independent probe into the death of Judge BH Loya. The judge died when he was hearing a case involving BJP president Amit Shah's involvement in the Sheikh Sohrabuddin fake encounter case. The judge who succeeded Judge Loya discharged Mr Shah in the case.

In a blog titled "Judge Loya Death Case - The One That Almost Created a Judicial Mutiny", Mr Jaitley said the opposition's strategy to use the power to impeach a judge as intimidatory tactics posed a serious threat to judicial independence.

But Mr Jaitley, also a renowned lawyer, also appeared to blame the Supreme Court's four senior-most judges, who held an unprecedented Press Conference in January to speak against Chief Justice Dipak Misra. The Congress says their accusation that the Chief Justice had abused his position was the trigger for the impeachment motion.

Mr Jaitley said the divided court was the "single greatest threat" to judicial independence. "What has happened today is a price the Indian judiciary has to pay for misadventures of many. There is no better time for judicial statesmanship and political foresight," he said.
 

