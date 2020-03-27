Artist Satish Gujral Dies At 94; 'Was Admired For Creativity,' Says PM

Satish Gujral was a Padma Vibhushan awardee.

Padma Vibhushan awardee artist Satish Gujral, known for his versatility across different mediums, died in Delhi last night at the age of 94 after a prolonged illness. He was an architect, writer, painter, muralist, sculptor and graphic artist.

In a tribute on Twitter, Prime Minister Narendra Modi called him "versatile and multifaceted". "Satish Gujral Ji was versatile and multifaceted. He was admired for his creativity as well as the determination with which he overcame adversity. His intellectual thirst took him far and wide yet he remained attached with his roots. Saddened by his demise. Om Shanti," PM Modi wrote.

Among others who paid tribute on social media were Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri. "Deeply saddened to hear about the demise of celebrated painter, sculptor, muralist & architect Sh Satish Gujral. He will be remembered & missed by legions of his followers & admirers. I offer my heartfelt condolence to his family," he wrote.

The familiar works of Satish Gujaral - who had designed the Belgian Embassy in the national capital - include the alphabet mural on the outside wall of the Delhi High Court.

His artworks were heavily inspired by the turbulence of his early years, including the illness that impaired his hearing as a child and the partition of the subcontinent.

On his website, he is described as "one of the pioneers of contemporary Indian art", "a living legend". He was "one of the few who have consistently dominated the art scene in India for entire post-independent era," says the website. Four books of his work have been published including an autobiography, it adds.

"Dozens of documentaries have been made recording his work. A full feature film on his life is in the making," according to his bio on the website.