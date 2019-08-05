'Article 370 Root Of Terrorism In Kashmir': Amit Shah - Top Quotes

"We don't want Jammu and Kashmir to remain a Union Territory forever," Amit Shah said.

New Delhi: Article 370 of the Constitution, which grants special status to Jammu and Kashmir, has been scrapped today by a presidential order. Home minister Amit Shah said

Article 370 had ruined Jammu and Kashmir, stalled its development, prevented proper health care and education and blocked industries. Amit Shah also introduced a bill to bifurcate Jammu and Kashmir into two union territories, which was passed in the Rajya Sabha.