'Article 370 Root Of Terrorism In Kashmir': Amit Shah - Top Quotes

Here are Home Minister Amit Shah's top quotes In Rajya Sabha:
- Article 370 didn't allow democracy in Jammu and Kashmir. Corruption and poverty increased in the state. The entire country is developing, but when we look at Kashmir, we get tears in our eyes that even after 70 years (of independence), they are still living in poverty.
- Article 370 ensures there is no PPP model, no private investment in the state. 370 ensures the healthcare in Jammu and Kashmir suffers, no doctor wants to go there. 370 ensures there is no right to education for the children of Kashmir. Dalits, OBCs in the state don't get any reservation because of 370... Can the advocates of Article 370 explain why this should be?
- We have been accused of doing votebank politics. Do only Muslims live in the valley? Sikhs, Hindus, Buddhists, Jains everyone live in Kashmir. We don't do votebank politics.
- Article 370 was the root of terror in Jammu and Kashmir. It is time for it to go... if it doesn't go today, we can't remove terrorism from Jammu and Kashmir.
- It may take time but Jammu and Kashmir will become normal again. At the right time Jammu and Kashmir will become a state again. Don't want the state to remain a Union Territory forever.
