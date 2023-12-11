Even Before Article 370 Ruling, Kapil Sibal's Post Said: 'Some Battles...'

Article 370 was scrapped and Jammu and Kashmir split in August 2019 (File)

Senior advocate Kapil Sibal had predicted the Article 370 Judgment hours before the Supreme Court announced its ruling today.



Kapil Sibal was the counsel for some of the petitioners in the case who had challenged the scrapping of the special status of Jammu and Kashmir in 2019.

"Some battles are fought to be lost. For history must record the uncomfortable facts for generations to know. The right and wrong of institutional actions will be debated for years to come," Kapil Sibal posted on X - formerly known as Twitter.

of the moral compass of historic decisions — Kapil Sibal (@KapilSibal) December 11, 2023

The Supreme Court today backed the Centre's move to scrap special status to Jammu and Kashmir under Article 370 of the Constitution and ordered elections next year.



"The President had the power to issue a notification declaring that Article 370(3) ceases to operate without the recommendation of the Constituent Assembly. The continuous exercise of power under Article 370(1) by the President indicates that the gradual process of constitutional integration was ongoing," the Chief Justice said while pronouncing the verdict.

A five-judge bench headed by Chief Justice DY Chandrachud also upheld the validity of the decision to carve out the union territory of Ladakh.

The Centre had argued that its decisions were taken within the legal framework. It had also contended that the mainstreaming of Jammu and Kashmir has reduced terrorism and provided a level playing field.

Over the last four years, it has helped move the erstwhile state on the fast-track to development, the government had argued.

