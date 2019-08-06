'Headless Congress Is Brainless': Minister On Adhir Chowdhury's Remark

Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi attacked Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury's Kashmir remarks in the Lok Sabha

Hitting out at the Congress over its leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury's Kashmir remarks in the Lok Sabha, Union minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi on Tuesday said "headless Congress" has now also become "brainless".

A controversy erupted after the Congress leader in the Lok Sabha questioned the legality behind introducing the bills on Jammu and Kashmir.

"You say it is an internal matter. The UN has been monitoring the situation since 1948. Then there is Simla Agreement and Lahore Declaration. Whether this is a bilateral matter or an internal matter...." Mr Chowdhury asked, triggering opposition from treasury benches. Mr Chowdhury later said he needed clarification on the issue.

Reacting to the remarks, Minority Affairs Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi said: "Headless Congress has also become brainless."

"How can you say that Kashmir is not our integral part and it is not our internal issue. Frustrated with losses, the Congress has become mentally bankrupt. Sonia Gandhi was there in Parliament, Rahul Gandhi was there, but no one pulled him up for these comments," he said.

Mr Naqvi said the Congress had a chance to correct its mistakes committed in the past, but it only ended up "darkening the stains of its mistakes".

"Congress has become headless, but also mindless. I believe that until the strategists of the Congress party will not be aligned with national thought process, then Congress will continue the way it is going," he said.

No one can save the Congress from falling into a ditch, Mr Naqvi added.

"The Congress keeps doing ''hai hai'', and therefore, the people have said bye bye to it. Now your leaders are also saying ''bye bye'' to you. The Congress has committed a historic mistake," Mr Naqvi said.

He was alluding to the resignation of Congress' Rajya Sabha lawmaker and chief whip Bhubaneshwar Kalita from the membership of the House on Monday opposing the party's stand on the scrapping provisions of Article 370 and bifurcation of the state of Jammu and Kashmir.

Mr Kalita is the second Congress lawmaker from Rajya Sabha to resign in the recent past after Sanjay Sinh, a member of the erstwhile Amethi royal family who has joined the BJP.

"I was asked by the party to issue a whip but this is against the mood of the nation. The party as it is on its way towards destruction and I can't be a contributor to it," he had said in his resignation letter to Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu.

Mr Kalita is a Rajya Sabha member from Assam.

