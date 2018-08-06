Article 35A Live Updates: Top Court Adjourns Hearing For Two Weeks

The Valley has been under shutdown since Sunday in support of Article 35A.

The Supreme Court will hear a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) challenging the validity of the Article 35-A today. The Valley has been under shutdown since Sunday in support of Article 35A that guarantees special privileges to the state.

The top court is hearing a batch of petitions in the matter, including the one filed by an NGO 'We the Citizens', which has links with the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), seeking revoking of the article.

Amarnath Yatra has been suspended as a precautionary measure. Hundreds of pilgrims camping in Jammu to join the yatra to the 3,880 metre high holy cave shrine of Amarnath in south Kashmir were not allowed from the Bhagwati Nagar base camp Sunday morning, the officials said.

On Sunday, the Valley saw peaceful protests in support of Article 35-A that bars people from outside Jammu and Kashmir to acquire any immovable property in the state.

