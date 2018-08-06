Article 35A Live Updates: Top Court Adjourns Hearing For Two Weeks

The top court is hearing a batch of petitions in the matter, including the one filed by an NGO 'We the Citizens', which has links with the RSS, seeking revoking of the article.

All India | Edited by | Updated: August 06, 2018 11:06 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Article 35A Live Updates: Top Court Adjourns Hearing For Two Weeks

The Valley has been under shutdown since Sunday in support of Article 35A.

New Delhi: 

The Supreme Court will hear a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) challenging the validity of the Article 35-A today. The Valley has been under shutdown since Sunday in support of Article 35A that guarantees special privileges to the state. 

The top court is hearing a batch of petitions in the matter, including the one filed by an NGO 'We the Citizens', which has links with the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), seeking revoking of the article.

Amarnath Yatra has been suspended as a precautionary measure. Hundreds of pilgrims camping in Jammu to join the yatra to the 3,880 metre high holy cave shrine of Amarnath in south Kashmir were not allowed from the Bhagwati Nagar base camp Sunday morning, the officials said. 

On Sunday, the Valley saw peaceful protests in support of Article 35-A that bars people from outside Jammu and Kashmir to acquire any immovable property in the state.

Here are the LIVE updates on the story:


Aug 06, 2018
11:06 (IST)
Article 35A hearing in Supreme Court adjourned for two weeks.
Aug 06, 2018
11:01 (IST)
Article 35A Hearing In Supreme Court Today, Protests, Shutdown In Kashmir: 10 Points
After Kashmir witnessed a quiet Sunday, the streets continue to be deserted, markets closed, buses and autorickshaws remain off the road as a result of the two-day shutdown called by separatists in support of Article 35A that guarantees special privileges to the state. The Supreme Court will hear a batch of petitions challenging the validity of the Article 35-A today, including the one filed by an NGO 'We the Citizens', which has links with the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS). Article 35A, which was incorporated in the Constitution by a 1954 Presidential Order, bars people from outside Jammu and Kashmir to acquire any immovable property in the state. The article also gives special privileges to residents of the state in jobs and scholarships. Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti has warned that fiddling with the state's special status would have "catastrophic ramifications" for the entire country."
Aug 06, 2018
10:56 (IST)
The Jammu and Kashmir government has filed an application before the registrar of the Supreme Court, informing that it was going to seek adjournment of the hearing in view of the "ongoing preparations" for the upcoming panchayat and urban local body and municipal elections in the state. 
Aug 06, 2018
10:54 (IST)

Peaceful protests were held to defend the constitutional provision that bars people from outside Jammu and Kashmir to acquire any immovable property in the state. Traders marched and held a sit-in near Ghanta Ghar (Clock Tower) at Lal Chowk. Similar rallies were held in Zadibal, Karfali Mohalla, Rainawari, Anchaar, Dalgate, Rambagh, Khanyar and Parimpora. 
Aug 06, 2018
10:53 (IST)
On Day 1 of the complete strike -- called by the Joint Resistance Leadership (JRL), comprising Syed Ali Shah Geelani, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and Mohammad Yasin Malik -- Amarnath Yatra was suspended as a precautionary measure. Hundreds of pilgrims camping in Jammu to join the yatra to the 3,880 metre high holy cave shrine of Amarnath in south Kashmir were not allowed from the Bhagwati Nagar base camp, the officials said.
Aug 06, 2018
10:52 (IST)
The Supreme Court will hear a batch of petitions challenging the validity of the Article 35-A today, including the one filed by an NGO 'We the Citizens', which has links with the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS).
No more content
Comments

Trending

Article 35ASupreme Court

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
News in BanglaTamil NewsTrain StatusPNR StatusMi A2Galaxy J7Oppo Find XMobikwikAmazon OffersFlipkart OffersSwiggy CouponsZomato OffersHuawei P20Price ComparisonVivo NEX

................................ Advertisement ................................