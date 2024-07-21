Arrested Tamil Nadu Minister Senthil Balaji Complains Of Chest Pain, Taken To Hospital

It was not immediately clear as to how long Senthil Balaji will be in the hospital (File)

Former Minister V Senthil Balaji who is lodged in a prison here in an Enforcement Directorate case was taken to hospital on Sunday by jail authorities after he complained of chest pain, official sources said.

After, Mr Balaji complained of unease and chest pain and he was taken to Government Stanley Hospital here by the Puzhal Central Prison authorities. After evaluation by doctors, he was later shifted to the state-run Omandurar multi-super-speciality hospital for further examination and observation.

It was not immediately clear as to how long Senthil Balaji will be in the hospital.

Following his arrest, last year Mr Balaji had been hospitalised a couple of times and he underwent a bypass surgery at a private hospital.

A sessions court here had on July 18 scheduled framing of charges on July 22 in the money laundering case against Senthil Balaji, who was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate on June 14, 2023.

Principal Sessions Judge S Alli had directed the prosecution to produce Senthil Balaji in person before the court on July 22 for framing of charges. His bail pleas had been dismissed by the Madras High Court and the sessions court as well.

